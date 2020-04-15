Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,624. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 168,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.