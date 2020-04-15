Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 4,303,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

