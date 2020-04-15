Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 7.8%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.00, 878,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,126,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Epizyme by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Epizyme by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

