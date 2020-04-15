Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.21.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. 4,503,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

