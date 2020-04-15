Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 7.5%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shares were down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.20, approximately 1,761,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,500,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

