Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

