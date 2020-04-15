Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 1,885,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

