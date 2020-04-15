Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.61.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,725. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

