Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $8,251,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $7,810,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 63.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. 3,164,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $166.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

