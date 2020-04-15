Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 1,883,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

