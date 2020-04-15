Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.