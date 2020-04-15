Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 30,158,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,986,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

