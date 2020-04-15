Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. 5,687,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.