Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 452,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,041. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.