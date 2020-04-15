Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $18.39 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 768,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

