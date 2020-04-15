Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,763,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,633,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

