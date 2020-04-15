Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,530. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

