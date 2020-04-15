Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 8,690 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 208.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 5,688,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,055. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

