Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Raises Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 127.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. 144,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,585. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $585.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,509.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

