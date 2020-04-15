Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,109,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829,805. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

