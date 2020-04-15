Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 226,446 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 7,568,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517,269. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

