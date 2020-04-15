Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Philip M. Bilden Purchases 3,117 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Philip M. Bilden bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $197.02. The stock had a trading volume of 233,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

