Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 97 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $17,363.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 17,396,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

