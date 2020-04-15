Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 22,824,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,980,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

