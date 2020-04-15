Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 22,824,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,980,430. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

