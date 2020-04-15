iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

IVV traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,777. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

