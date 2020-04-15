iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IWF traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.76. 2,342,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

