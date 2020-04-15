James J. Cowie Sells 22,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $1,642,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 2,245,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

