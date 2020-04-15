Jolley Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jolley Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

