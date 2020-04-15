Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 8,976,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,775. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.