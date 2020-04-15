Jolley Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jolley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 14,032,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,899. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

