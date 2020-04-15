Jolley Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.6% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

