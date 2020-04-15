Jolley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,329 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.