Jolley Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 3.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

NVS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. 1,744,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,339. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

