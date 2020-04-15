Jonathan Faddis Sells 435 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58.

On Friday, February 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $166,038.40.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $107,493.75.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,454. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

