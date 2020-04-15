KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.31, 13,973,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 13,117,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.