Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00044128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.02746143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00219901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,756,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,776,703 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

