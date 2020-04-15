Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.39, approximately 883,859 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 858,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

