Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.39, approximately 883,859 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 858,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.
The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
