Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

