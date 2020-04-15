Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.22, 1,412,607 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,071,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 725,883 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $7,419,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 227,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

