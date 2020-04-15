Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Sells $706,835.34 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $417,420.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. The stock had a trading volume of 659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $202.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
