Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Sells $706,835.34 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $417,420.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. The stock had a trading volume of 659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $202.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

