Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $6.15 on Wednesday, hitting $177.84. 4,959,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.