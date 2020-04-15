Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,311,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,403. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

