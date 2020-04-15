M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Trading Down 7.7%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.60 and last traded at $100.95, approximately 725,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 968,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

