Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.40, 541,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,086,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

