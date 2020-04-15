National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $421,640.00 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $421,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,586.24.

On Friday, April 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,712.75.

On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard purchased 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,030.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard purchased 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard purchased 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.

NCMI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 1,270,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.92%. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

