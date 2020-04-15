National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $421,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $421,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 13th, General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,586.24.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,712.75.
  • On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard purchased 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,030.25.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard purchased 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard purchased 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.

NCMI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 1,270,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.92%. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit