National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 4,492,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,398. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $43,103,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

