NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.22. 2,497,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,963. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.27.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

