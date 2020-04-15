NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.27.

NEE stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.22. 2,497,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

